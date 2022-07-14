Clarksville Police Department arrests Darean Parrish for Homicide on Tiny Town Road at Allen Road

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) Detectives with the Special Operations Homicide Unit have arrested 21-year-old Darean Parrish, (white male), from Springfield Tennessee for the homicide that happened this morning on Tiny Town Road.

The victim’s name will be released when the next of kin notifications have been made.

This was not a random act and both parties were acquainted with each other and traveling in the same vehicle at the time of the homicide.

After the shooting, Darean Parrish fled to Springfield where he was taken into custody.



This is still an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Goble, 931.648.0656, ext. 5323.



To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.