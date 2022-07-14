Clarksville Police Department investigates Death at Tiny Town Road at Allen Road

Clarksville, TN – At approximately 3:56am, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers responded to an ambulance call regarding an unconscious 21-year-old black male who was found in the middle of Tiny Town Road near Allen Road.

The individual had a bump on his head and was bleeding from his nose and ears. He was transported to Tennova Healthcare by ambulance where he was pronounced deceased.

Clarksville Police has Tiny Town Road partially shut down near Allen Road however, there is currently one lane open in each direction for motorists.



Investigators are on the scene, and CPD is asking the public to find an alternate route until the roadway can be completely opened back up.



This is an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.



CPD will be withholding the victim’s name until it is confirmed the next of kin notifications are made.