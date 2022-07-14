90.9 F
Clarksville Police Department to hold National Night Out on August 2nd

“Give Neighborhood Crime and Drugs a Going Away Party”

Clarksville Police Department's National Night Out.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) wants to invite the public to the National Night Out event happening on August 2nd, 2022, from 5:00pm – 8:00pm.

It will take place on the Austin Peay State University (APSU) campus, in the parking lot between the Dunn Center and Fortera Stadium.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. Different law enforcement and first responder agencies will be participating and have equipment on display including Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Life Flight.
 
This is a FREE event and open to the public! Activities include bounce houses, hamburgers, hotdogs, Kona Ice, haircuts, and many other giveaways.
 
Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center mobile clinic will be onsite and provide health and dental screenings and a limited number of well-child exams. The well-child exam requires an appointment, for more information contact Karen Villatoro 931.920.5010 or email at Karen.Villatoro@mwchc.org

