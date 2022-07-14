Memphis Redbirds smoke Nashville Sounds at First Horizon Park, 19-3

Nashville, TN – The Memphis Redbirds slugged their way to a 19-4 win over the Nashville Sounds in front of 9,287 fans at First Horizon Park on Thursday night.
Memphis clubbed five home runs in the game – three-run blasts by Moises Gomez, Scott Hurst, and Paul DeJong, another solo home run from DeJong, and a two-run shot by Irving Lopez.
The Redbirds put the game out of reach in a hurry with a pair of four-run innings in the opening two frames. Gomez’s three-run homer off Josh Lindblom gave Memphis an early 4-0 lead in the first and the three-run home run by Hurst made it 7-0.
The Sounds made some noise in the bottom of the ninth when Mark Mathias and Jon Singleton launched back-to-back home runs. Mathias drilled a two-run homer to right field and Singleton followed with a solo shot to straightaway center field.
Game four of the series is scheduled for Friday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Marcus Walden (0-0, 11.74) starts for Nashville against right-hander Thomas Parsons (6-2, 4.26) for Memphis. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.
Post-Game Notes
- Pablo Reyes (2-for-4, R, 3B, RBI, BB, K, SB) had his 15th multi-hit game of the season and his hitting .385 (10-for-26) with 4 runs, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 5 RBI and 3 stolen bases in his last seven games.
- The back-to-back home runs hit by Mark Mathias (7) and Jon Singleton (14) were Nashville’s third back-to-back home runs of the season (also – 5/21 vs. Louisville and 7/9 at Columbus) …Singleton has been involved in all three.
- The Sounds have lost four straight games for only the second time this year (five games – June 4-9).
- The 15-run loss is Nashville’s largest defeat of the season.
