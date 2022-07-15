2022 Montgomery County Fair kicks off July 28th

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Fair at the Clarksville Speedway will be held from July 28th through August 6th, 2022.
The Montgomery County Fair is gearing up for another fun-filled week at the Clarksville Speedway. The seven nights of entertainment include a midway, interactive animal attractions, games, food, and events on the racetrack each night.
Admission Adults $20.00– Kids 4-11 and under $10.00— 3 and under free. Call 615.866.8834 for more info if needed (make sure to leave a phone number to call back if no answer).
Enduro Racing will be on Sunday, July 31st, and Saturday, August 6th, 2022. Gate will open at 5:00pm, and racing at 6:30pm.
Admission Adults $15.00 12 and up– Kids 4-11 $10.00–Pits will be $30.00– 3 and under Free.
This Years Attractions Include
- “Swifty Swine” Pig Racing
- “The Great American Duck Race.” Live Duck Races
- Rides, Food, and Games! (included in Midway admission)
- Various Exhibitors/Vendors Exhibitor/Fair Vendor Application
- People watching
- Enduro Race
- Flat Track Bike Racing
- And Much More! See showtimes below!
- Parking Included In Midway Admission
Midway Admission
$7.00 Adults (ages 12 & up), Kids 4-11 $4.00, 3 and under Free…. Parking included in midway Admission
Fair Hours
- Thursday Night July 28th Open from 5:30pm until 11:30pm Arm Bands $30.00 gets you on Midway rides.
-
Friday Night July 29th Open from 5:30pm until 11:30pm Arm Bands $30.00 gets you on Midway rides.
-
Saturday and Saturday Night July 29th, 30th Open from 1:00pm until 11:30pm Arm Bands $35.00 for all-day
-
Sunday day July 31st Open from 1:00pm until 10:00 pm Arm Bands $35.00 gets you on Midway rides.
-
Monday Night August 1st Open from 5:30pm until 11:00 pm Arm Bands $30.00 (Military Day $5.00 off arm bands) gets you on Midway rides.
- Tuesday Night August 2nd Open from 5:30pm until 11:00 pm $2.00 for all Rides or Arm Bands $30.00 gets you on Midway rides. Presented by Waste Connections Clarksville.
-
Wednesday Night August 3rd Open from 5:30pm Til 11:00 pm Arm Bands $30.00(Military Day $5.00 off of armband) gets you on Midway rides.
-
Thursday Night August 4th Open from 5:30pm until 11:00pm Arm Bands $30.00 gets you on Midway rides. (Kubota Coleman Tractor Night)
-
Friday Night August 5th Open from 5:30pm until 11:30pm Arm Bands $30.00 gets you on Midway rides.
-
Saturday and Saturday Night August 6th Open from 1:00pm until 11:30pm Arm Bands $35.00 for all-day
- Tickets are $1.50 Per Ticket or 22 Tickets for $30.00
Attraction Show Times
(These are included with fair admission)
Swifty Swine Racing Pigs
You haven’t lived until you’ve seen these racing pigs compete for the grand prize… an Oreo Cookie!!!
Showtimes: 7:30pm, 9:00pm and 10:00pm Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday—- Saturday and Sunday 2:00pm, 4:00pm, 6:00pm, 8:00pm and 10:00pm
Great American Duck Race – Live Duck Racing
You can’t watch ducks racing without “quacking” a big ole smile!
Showtimes: 6:45pm, 8:00pm, 9:45pm and 10:30pm Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Saturday and Sunday 1:30pm, 3:00pm, 5:00pm, 7:00pm and 9:00pm
Address
The Clarksville Speedway is located at 1600 Needmore Road in Clarksville Tennessee.