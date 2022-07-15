2022 Montgomery County Fair kicks off July 28th

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Fair at the Clarksville Speedway will be held from July 28th through August 6th, 2022.

The Montgomery County Fair is gearing up for another fun-filled week at the Clarksville Speedway. The seven nights of entertainment include a midway, interactive animal attractions, games, food, and events on the racetrack each night.

Flat Track Bike will be held on Saturday, July 30th, 2022 with Chris Boone Promotions Sideways in Tennessee and features Pros & Harley-Davidson Hooligans. Gates open at 1:00pm and hot laps at 3:00pm for bikes and racing starting at 6:00pm.



Admission Adults $20.00– Kids 4-11 and under $10.00— 3 and under free. Call 615.866.8834 for more info if needed (make sure to leave a phone number to call back if no answer).



Enduro Racing will be on Sunday, July 31st, and Saturday, August 6th, 2022. Gate will open at 5:00pm, and racing at 6:30pm.



Admission Adults $15.00 12 and up– Kids 4-11 $10.00–Pits will be $30.00– 3 and under Free.

This Years Attractions Include