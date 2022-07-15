68.3 F
Clarksville
Friday, July 15, 2022
HomeArts/LeisureClarksville Parks and Recreation Department says Sherwood Forest Park receives new Playground
Arts/Leisure

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department says Sherwood Forest Park receives new Playground

News Staff
By News Staff
Jennifer Letourneau, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, and Councilperson Ambar Marquis open the new playground at Sherwood Forest Park.
Jennifer Letourneau, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, and Councilperson Ambar Marquis open the new playground at Sherwood Forest Park.

Clarksville Parks and Recreation DepartmentClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department announces the grand opening of a new and improved playground at Sherwood Forest Park, located at 229 Kings Deer Drive.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on July 14th, 2022 at 4:00pm with Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, Councilperson Ambar Marquis, and Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department Director Jennifer Letourneau all in attendance.

The old structure, installed in 1994, was recently removed, and work on the new structure began shortly after.
 
The playground area now features artificial turf, while the upgraded playground is ADA accessible with ramps and also features an adaptive swing.

Previous articleMemphis Redbirds smoke Nashville Sounds at First Horizon Park, 19-3
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online