News

Clarksville Police Department releases Tiny Town Road at Allen Road Homicide Victims Name

Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the victim of the homicide that occurred yesterday on Tiny Town Road has been identified as 22-year-old Mareck Brown of Springfield Tennessee.

His next of kin has been notified.

21-year-old Darean Parrish (white male), from Springfield, has been arrested in this case.

This is still an active investigation and no other information is available for release.
 
Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Goble, 931.648.0656, ext. 5323.
 
To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

