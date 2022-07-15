Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County to hold 30th Anniversary Celebration to Honor Volunteers

Clarksville, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, TN (MCTN) will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a special dinner and program on Thursday, August 25th, 2022 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at the Madison Room, located at 2231 Madison Street in Clarksville (inside City Forum). The event is presented by Legends Bank.

Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County was formed by a small group of dedicated volunteers in 1992. Since that time, thousands of volunteers have given their time and talents to help more than 100 families attain the goal of affordable homeownership.



“This is not only a major milestone, but an opportunity to honor the many volunteers that have picked up a hammer, served on a committee, or given of themselves in some other way to help families have a place to call home,” said Habitat for Humanity MCTN Executive Director Rob Selkow.



Tickets for the event are $50.00 per person and can be purchased online. Checks can also be made to:

Habitat for Humanity

P.O. Box 331

Clarksville, TN 37041

Table sponsorships are still available. Information and payment options can be found on our website.

Proceeds from the event will help Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County continue to partner with qualified, low-income families to build affordable housing in our community. The current housing crisis has left families with little to no affordable options for purchasing a home and rent prices have skyrocketed.

According to the federal office of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), fair market rent for a three-bedroom home or apartment in Montgomery County for fiscal year 2022 is estimated to be $1,293.

For many families living on fixed incomes or working minimum wage or low wage jobs, this payment alone may be more than what they earn in a month. Habitat for Humanity seeks to build affordable homes for these families to improve quality of life and encourage homeownership for all income brackets.

Habitat for Humanity would like to thank title sponsor Legends Bank for continuing to partner with us. The community bank has donated resources and time to help Habitat build a home in 2021 known as “The House That Legends Built.” Partnerships like this one help Habitat families thrive.

Follow Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County and the Clarksville ReStore on Facebook or sign up for the e-newsletter for updates.

About Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County

Habitat for Humanity Montgomery County TN (MCTN) serves low-income families by partnering with them to build decent, affordable housing. Habitat for Humanity, in partnership with qualifying Montgomery County families, has completed more than 100 houses since 1992, using donated funds, labor, and materials.

The Clarksville-based ministry is seeking individuals, churches, and local companies for volunteer projects related to eliminating poverty housing in Montgomery County. Information at 931.645.4222 or visit www.habitatmctn.org