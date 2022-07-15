Nashville Sounds defeat Memphis Redbirds in extra innings at First Horizon Park, 4-3

Nashville, TN – Brian Navarreto hit a game-winning walk-off single off the backside of Memphis reliever Ryan Loutos in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Sounds a 4-3 win in front of a sellout crowd of 10,422 at First Horizon Park on Friday night.

With the game tied at 3-3 and runners at the corners with two outs, Navarreto got a 1-1 pitch from Loutos and hit a smash back up the middle. It caromed off Loutos and Navarreto legged out the infield single while Brice Turang raced home with the winning run.

The clutch base hit came just moments after Memphis elected to intentionally walk Mark Mathias to get to Navarreto. It was also minutes after Nashville reliever Hobie Harris put up a zero in the top of the 10th inning to keep the game even at 3-3.



Marcus Walden delivered his first quality start of the season (6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K) but got a no-decision. He threw a season-high 93 pitches as the Sounds snapped their four-game losing streak. The lone run Walden allowed was in the top of the fourth inning.



The Memphis lead didn’t last long as Patrick Dorrian and Garrett Whitley played long ball. The pair of home runs by the duo came in the span of three pitches by Memphis starter Tommy Parsons. Dorrian’s solo blast went into The Band Box and evened the game at 1-1 and Whitley’s homer to the berm in left-center gave the Sounds a 2-1 lead.



Reliever Trevor Kelley tossed two scoreless innings to hold the lead, and Turang’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh gave Nashville a 3-1 lead.



The game went into extras after the Redbirds scored a pair of runs off rehabbing Brewers reliever Miguel Sanchez in the top of the ninth inning.



Game five of the series is scheduled for Saturday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Tyler Herb (1-4, 5.49) starts for Nashville against right-hander Aaron Brooks (4-4, 6.50) for Memphis. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

Post-Game Notes

The attendance at First Horizon Park was 10,422, the 10th sellout of the season.

Nashville’s win was their fourth walk-off of the season… the team is now 5-2 in extra innings.

Patrick Dorrian (5) and Garrett Whitley (3) hit back-to-back solo home runs in the fourth inning… it was Nashville’s fourth instance of back-to-back home runs this year.

Brice Turang stole his 18th base of the season in the third inning. He is now tied for 10th-most in the International League.

Pablo Reyes (2-for-4, SAC) has hit safely in seven of his last eight games and is hitting .400 (12-for-30) with 4 runs, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 5 RBI and 3 stolen bases over the stretch.

Patrick Dorrian (2-for-4, 2 R, HR, RBI, 2 K) had his second multi-hit game with Nashville and sixth of the year.

