Statement by President Joe Biden

Washington, D.C. – Action on climate change and clean energy remains more urgent than ever.

So let me be clear: if the Senate will not move to tackle the climate crisis and strengthen our domestic clean energy industry, I will take strong executive action to meet this moment.

My actions will create jobs, improve our energy security, bolster domestic manufacturing and supply chains, protect us from oil and gas price hikes in the future, and address climate change. I will not back down: the opportunity to create jobs and build a clean energy future is too important to relent.

Health care is also critical. After decades of fierce opposition from powerful special interests, Democrats have come together, beaten back the pharmaceutical industry and are prepared to give Medicare the power to negotiate lower drug prices and to prevent an increase in health insurance premiums for millions of families with coverage under the Affordable Care Act. Families all over the nation will sleep easier if Congress takes this action. The Senate should move forward, pass it before the August recess, and get it to my desk so I can sign it.



This will not only lower the cost of prescription drugs and health care for families, it will reduce the deficit and help fight inflation.



I want to thank Leader Schumer for his dogged and determined effort to produce the strongest possible bill to bring down costs, reduce the deficit, and combat the climate crisis while boosting our energy security – even offering significant compromises to try to reach an agreement. I also want to thank Speaker Pelosi for her leadership – thanks to her hard work, the House passed a strong bill on climate change and reducing costs last year. Now, Congress must act quickly and get legislation to my desk to deliver for American families.