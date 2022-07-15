68.7 F
Clarksville
Friday, July 15, 2022
HomeNewsTennessee Sales Tax Holiday set for July 29th-30th, 2022
News

Tennessee Sales Tax Holiday set for July 29th-30th, 2022

News Staff
By News Staff
Tennessee Sales Tax Holiday

Tennessee Department of RevenueNashville, TN – Tennessee’s traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies, and computers begins at 12:01am on Friday, July 29th, 2022, and ends at 11:59pm on Sunday, July 31st, 2022.

During this time clothing, school supplies and computers may be purchased tax-free.  Certain restrictions apply.  Items sold online are also eligible.  Items must be purchased for personal use, not for business or trade. 

Clothing

Exempt: 

  • General apparel that costs $100 or less per item, such as shirts, pants, socks, shoes, dresses, etc.

Not exempt:

  • Apparel items priced at more than $100
  • Items sold together, such as shoes, cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 maximum
  • Items such as jewelry, handbags, or sports and recreational equipment

School Supplies

Exempt:

  • School and art supplies with a purchase price of $100 or less per item, such as binders, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens, pencils, and rulers, and art supplies such as glazes, clay, paints, drawing pads, and artist paintbrushes

Not exempt:

  • School and art supplies individually priced at more than $100
  • Items that are normally sold together cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 maximum

Computers

Exempt:

  • Computers for personal use with a purchase price of $1,500 or less
  • Laptop computers, if priced at $1,500 or less, also qualify as well as tablet computers

Not exempt: 

  • Storage media, like flash drives and compact discs
  • Individually purchased software
  • Printer supplies
  • Household appliances
Previous articleClarksville Parks and Recreation Department says Sherwood Forest Park receives new Playground
Next articleClarksville Gas and Water Department plans Dunbar Cave Road closure for survey work
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online