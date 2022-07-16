Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting July 16th, 2022

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work consisting of grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall, and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road at MM 17-19.

Daily, 7:00am until 5:00pm, there will be periodic flagging operations along SR 13 and SR 149 for clearing, grade work, bridge work, and/or paving operations.



Mayhew Road will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on 11/7/20.



Blasting operations will continue on SR 149. Traffic on SR 149 will switch into the modified phase 4 alignment. The width is reduced to 22′ for the entire project.

I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from MM 0.0 at the TN/KY state line to MM 5.0. Including concrete ramp repairs at Exit 1, Trenton Road both east and westbound ramps.

Nightly from 8:00pm until 5:00am, there will be nighttime lane closures both EB and WB for milling and paving operations. One lane to remain open at all times.

U.S. 41A / SR 12

Bicycles and Pedestrian Facilities

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be sidewalk construction. The contractor is to utilize one lane of traffic for safety and construction. Day and night time lane closures are possible.

Nightly, 6:00pm – 6:00am, there will be sidewalk construction. The contractor is to utilize one lane of traffic for safety and construction. Day and night time lane closures are possible.

Cheatham County

SR 455

Grade, Drain, Pave of SR 455 + Levee Construction (By Others)

From 7:00am until 5:00pm, there will be possible lane closures for final striping and finishing items for roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance.

SR 1

The resurfacing on US 70 (SR 01) from the Dickson County Line to the Davidson County Line

Nightly, 7:00am – 5:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures in both directions for milling and paving operations.

Davidson County

I-65 & SR 245

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures on SR 254(OHB) in both directions for grading work. At least one lane will remain open in each direction.

I-24

The slide repair on I-24 near MM 54.9 (LM 19.40)

7/19 & 7/20, from 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-24 EB near Harding Place to remove temporary traffic barrier and stripe I-24.

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Road, Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-24 EB for construction activities. There will also be temporary lane closures on Bell Road to set strain poles.

Moving load from side of interstate and tractor-trailer debris from overturned tractor trailer accident.

7/19 & 7/20, 9:00am – 3:00pm, outside lane and shoulder will be closed WB.

I-65

7/17 – 7/20, 9:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating double left lane and right lane closures on I-65 NB for the installation of overhead extruded panel signs at MM 79-82

I-65 / SR 254

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

Daily, from 9:00am until 3:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures on SR 254(OHB) in both directions for grading and signal work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

I-40

The grading, drainage, signals, and paving on I-40 at the U.S. 70 (S.R. 24, Charlotte Pike) WB exit ramp (L.M. 9.65)

7/17 – 7/20, 8:00pm – 5:00am, the on and off ramps to and from I-40 W and U.S. 70 (S.R. 24, Charlotte Pike) will be closed to pour concrete in the median.

SR 65

Resurfacing on US 431 from Gifford place to the Robertson County Line

Daily, 8:00am – 4:00pm, there will be multiple, alternating lane closures for milling, degrassing and utility adjustment operations.

SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) – Piedmont Move Prior

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized. There will also be a full closure of Fairview Dr. for road grading and underground communications; a detour will be in place.

Davidson County / Rutherford County

I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will a be single left lane closures EB and WB for installation of ITS equipment. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

7/19 – 7/20, 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will be left lane closures EB and right lane closures WB for setting overhead gantry at MM 65. A Rolling

Road Block of 15 minute duration will take place in the WB direction at MM 65. The expansion of the Intelligent Transportation System from Bell Road to Waldron Road. (I-24 Motion Project)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a right lane closure WB for guardrail installation and pole staging operations. Three lanes will remain open at all time.

Robertson County

I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be nighttime lane closures both NB and SB for barrier rail installation and removal. One lane to remain open at all times.

Maintenance and Utilites

Davidson County

I-440 – Slope Mowing

7/16, 9:00am – 3:00pm, temporary lane closure for lane 1 on Ramp from I-24 to I-440 WB

Cheatham County / Robertson County

I-24 – Slope Mowing

7/16 – 7/17, 5:00am – 12:00am, slope mowing at various locations along the westbound lanes from mile marker 27 – 32.

