Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has closed the McGregor Park Boat Ramp. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is dealing with a sinking boat. The public is asked to avoid this part of the park including the ramp and courtesy dock.

TWRA advises that the boat is deep enough to reopen the boat dock and ramp this afternoon.

If citizens plan to use the ramp tomorrow, it will be closed again tomorrow at an unknown time when they attempt to recover the boat.