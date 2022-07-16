Nashville Sounds blanked by Memphis Redbirds at First Horizon Park, 10-0

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds shattered a single-game attendance record at First Horizon Park, hosting 12,409 fans at First Horizon Park on Saturday night.

The attendance broke the previous record of 11,824 set for a Texas Rangers exhibition game on March 24th, 2019. Despite the large crowd, the Sounds were shut out by the Memphis Redbirds 10-0.

Things were quiet for the first two innings before the Redbirds put runs on the board. Memphis tallied two in the third and a couple in the fifth to lead 4-0 midway through the contest. Things got out of hand in the later innings, as the Redbirds scored eight more times to make it a 10-0 game.

Aaron Brooks (W, 5-4) shut down the Sounds in his start for Memphis. The right-hander had 7.2 scoreless innings, yielding six hits on a six-strikeout night.



Tyler Herb (L, 1-5) allowed six runs (5 ER) on seven hits in 5.0 innings. He also struck out six batters in defeat.



Alex Jackson led the Sounds offensively with a couple of hits. Brice Turang, Pablo Reyes, Jakson Reetz and Weston Wilson also contributed a base knock.



The Sounds wrap up the six-game series against Memphis tomorrow afternoon. Right-hander Caleb Boushley (9-2, 3.04) will get the start for Nashville, going against Matthew Liberatore (4-3, 4.03) for Memphis. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05pm at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Pablo Reyes (1-for-3, 2B) has hit safely in eight of his last nine games and is hitting .394 (13-for-33) with 4 runs, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 5 RBI, and 3 stolen bases over the stretch.

Lucas Erceg (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 K) tallied his eighth scoreless appearance of at least an inning for the Sounds (16.0 IP, 19 K).