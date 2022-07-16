84.2 F
Clarksville
Sunday, July 17, 2022
HomeSportsNashville Sounds blanked by Memphis Redbirds at First Horizon Park, 10-0
Sports

Nashville Sounds blanked by Memphis Redbirds at First Horizon Park, 10-0

A record 12,409 fans came out for Star Wars Night on Saturday

News Staff
By News Staff
Nashville Sounds Break First Horizon Park Attendance Record. (Nashville Sounds)
Nashville Sounds Break First Horizon Park Attendance Record. (Nashville Sounds)

Nashville SoundsNashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds shattered a single-game attendance record at First Horizon Park, hosting 12,409 fans at First Horizon Park on Saturday night.

The attendance broke the previous record of 11,824 set for a Texas Rangers exhibition game on March 24th, 2019. Despite the large crowd, the Sounds were shut out by the Memphis Redbirds 10-0.

Things were quiet for the first two innings before the Redbirds put runs on the board. Memphis tallied two in the third and a couple in the fifth to lead 4-0 midway through the contest. Things got out of hand in the later innings, as the Redbirds scored eight more times to make it a 10-0 game.

Aaron Brooks (W, 5-4) shut down the Sounds in his start for Memphis. The right-hander had 7.2 scoreless innings, yielding six hits on a six-strikeout night.
 
Tyler Herb (L, 1-5) allowed six runs (5 ER) on seven hits in 5.0 innings. He also struck out six batters in defeat.
 
Alex Jackson led the Sounds offensively with a couple of hits. Brice Turang, Pablo Reyes, Jakson Reetz and Weston Wilson also contributed a base knock.
 
The Sounds wrap up the six-game series against Memphis tomorrow afternoon. Right-hander Caleb Boushley (9-2, 3.04) will get the start for Nashville, going against Matthew Liberatore (4-3, 4.03) for Memphis. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05pm at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

  • The attendance at First Horizon Park was 12,409, the largest crowd all-time and the 11th sellout of the season. This tops the previous largest crowd of 11,824 at the Texas Rangers exhibition game on March 24th, 2019.
  • Pablo Reyes (1-for-3, 2B) has hit safely in eight of his last nine games and is hitting .394 (13-for-33) with 4 runs, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 5 RBI, and 3 stolen bases over the stretch.
  • Lucas Erceg (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 K) tallied his eighth scoreless appearance of at least an inning for the Sounds (16.0 IP, 19 K).

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail .

Previous articleClarksville Police Department closes McGregor Park Boat Ramp due to Sinking Boat
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online