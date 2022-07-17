Marsha Blackburn Report: Tennesseans’ Three Biggest Concerns? Inflation, Inflation, Inflation

Washington, D.C. – When I talk to Tennesseans about the state of our country, their top three concerns are clear – inflation, inflation, and inflation!

This week, inflation reached a historic high of 9.1%, the highest level since 1981. Meanwhile, radicals in Washington want to pile onto the current economic crisis with a one trillion dollar tax and spending plan.

Weekly Rundown

The National Education Association (NEA) recently announced a plan to spend $140,000 creating an “enemies list.” This radical teachers union has a history of undermining parents, pushing CRT, and encouraging revisionist biology in schools, so this list raises serious concerns about who they plan to target. That’s why I sent a letter to the NEA demanding answers for concerned moms and dads.



Under no circumstances should President Joe Biden be selling American oil to our adversaries. Instead of making deals to prop up the Chinese Communist Party, Joe Biden needs to put America first. This week, I cosponsored the No Emergency Crude Oil for Foreign Adversaries Act to stop Biden’s anti-American agenda.



Bringing TSA screenings back to the McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport is a welcomed improvement for Madison County and the Jackson area! With the growth in the region, passengers will now be able to connect to flights more easily.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICMYI