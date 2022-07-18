Austin Peay State University Volleyball, Beach Volleyball receives USMC/AVCA Team Academic Honors

Lexington, KY – For the third-straight year, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball and beach volleyball programs earned United States Marine Corps (USMC) and American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic honors.
“I am proud of both of our teams for continuing to strive for academic as well as athletic success!” said APSU head indoor and beach volleyball coach Taylor Mott.
Austin Peay State University’s teams were among over 1,200 collegiate and high school volleyball teams that earned recognition during the 2021-22 season. The award, created in the 1992-93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a yearlong grade-point average of 3.30 on a 4.0 scale or 4.10 on a 5.0 scale.
“Academic achievement does not happen by accident,” said AVCA Executive Director Kathy DeBoer. “I’m so proud of the hundreds of coaching staffs that make excellence in the classroom a priority.”