Austin Peay State University Volleyball, Beach Volleyball receives USMC/AVCA Team Academic Honors

Lexington, KY – For the third-straight year, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball and beach volleyball programs earned United States Marine Corps (USMC) and American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic honors.

The Governors’ indoor volleyball team posted a 3.365 team grade-point average (GPA)during the 2021-22 academic year to earn their 10th USMC/AVCA Team Academic honor since 2004. Meanwhile, the beach volleyball team used a 3.385 team GPA to earn recognition for the fourth time in program history.



“I am proud of both of our teams for continuing to strive for academic as well as athletic success!” said APSU head indoor and beach volleyball coach Taylor Mott.



Austin Peay State University’s teams were among over 1,200 collegiate and high school volleyball teams that earned recognition during the 2021-22 season. The award, created in the 1992-93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a yearlong grade-point average of 3.30 on a 4.0 scale or 4.10 on a 5.0 scale.



“Academic achievement does not happen by accident,” said AVCA Executive Director Kathy DeBoer. “I’m so proud of the hundreds of coaching staffs that make excellence in the classroom a priority.”