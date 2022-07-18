Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for July 18th, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of July 18th, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Shasha is an adult, medium size, female Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is vaccinated, will be spayed before going to her forever home and would love a yard to run around in and play. She will make some lucky family wonderful hiking, jogging, camping, all ‘round wonderful companion. For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Posie is a very sweet Domestic medium-haired girl. She is fully vetted, litter box trained and will be spayed before going home.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Lena Heady is a female domestic shorthair Tabby mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, litter trained, and ready for her new home. Lena prefers a home without children and with time can possibly coexist with other cats and calm dogs. Lena will become your velcro buddy and follow you everywhere. She loves snuggling with her people if given the chance.

Lena can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Autumn is a 2-year-old domestic shorthaired lovely polydactyl (extra toes beans on front paws) girl! She has been fully vetted, dewormed, flea/tick treatment, FIV/FELV tested, spayed and litter trained. She is just the prettiest little thing looking for her forever home. She can be shy at first with strangers but with patience, she will warm up and be your best companion.

Autumn can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS) by contacting Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Mesquite is a beautiful senior (11 years old) Great Pryenese/BorderCollie mix. She came to the rescue through no fault of her own after the passing of her owner. She is very sweet, spayed, and current on vaccinations but unfortunately, she is Heartworm Positive. The rescue will supply the medication for 30 days and then she will go on HW prevention.

Mesquite was very patient during her bath/brush out and seemed timid and unsure at first but with patience and love will warm up to her people.

Unsure of housetraining as these dogs are usually Livestock Guardians but she seems so willing to please she will probably pick up training very quickly.



Please don’t be deterred by age, senior dogs still have a lot of life left and more love than you can imagine.



Come meet Mesquite through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Ayer is just a sweetheart. She is an adult female Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is up to date on shots, spayed and housetrained. Ayer does well with other dogs and children too. Ayer does prefer to be in her kennel with a covering or anything to make it darker and cave like. It’s her safe space.

She prefers to have music or noise playing when she’s left alone and especially during stormy weather. She will probably prefer her darker kennel during those times. She’s curious about children and does well but she does play a bit rough and is quite silly with other dogs. She does need a cat free home.

Ayer’s favorite pastime is playing ball and she can do that all day! Ayer is being treated for Heartworms and will just need to have playtime monitored as not to overdo it.

Ayer can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sebastian is a seven-year-old Yorkshire Terrier mix. He is fully vetted, shots updated, Heartworm negative, microchipped and neutered. He is housetrained ( uses a doggie door) and good with other dogs but does need a home without children. He is a good boy but skittish at first meeting but with patience will warm up to his family.

For more details and information you can find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Puppies! Puppies! Lisa and her amazing Team at the Farm have PUPPIES! Six to be exact! These little sweeties are approximately 7 weeks old and are a Dachshund mix. They have had a first round of shots, deworming and Flea and Tick treatment. They have that Doxie body and short legs so they will not be large dogs.

To meet these cuties please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or https://www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Just a note here: Unfortunately a shelter in Fayetteville TN will be shutting down and Lisa and her group will be receiving quite a lot of new dogs to her rescue over the next several weeks. We will be helping her by spotlighting as many as we can here to help them find their forever families. So stay tuned!! Thank you!

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Furby is ready for pre-adoption. She tends to be a bit shy with new people and would do best in a quiet home. Furby is very playful and entertains herself by running back and forth in her kitty tunnel, then resting and relaxing inside her cat tree condo.

She gets along with other cats and calm dogs. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She will make a great addition to your family! PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on him please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Jesse James is a male Beagle. He is in rescue along with his partner, Doc Holiday who also happens to be a Beagle! Jesse is friendly, affectionate, smart, curious, and athletic. He is fully vetted and neutered.

This guy is very outgoing and loves running the yard, chasing squirrels, and playing with friendly dogs. His buddy Doc Holiday is the quieter one of the two but is just as loving and friendly. Jesse does not bark or bay as most hunting dogs would and he would make a great hiking partner.

Call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing