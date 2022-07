Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on Buchanan Way between Dwight Eisenhower Way and Garfield Way for water main repair.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.

The water outage will also affect the following roads.

Garfield Way

McKinley Court

Van Buren Court

Dwight Eisenhower Way

The water main repair is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 12:00pm.