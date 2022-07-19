81.3 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, July 19, 2022
HomeNewsCommunity Input sought by Montgomery County Legislative Liaison Committee
News

Community Input sought by Montgomery County Legislative Liaison Committee

News Staff
By News Staff
Community Input

Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Legislative Liaison Committee is developing the 2023 Legislative Agenda for lawmakers in Nashville.

This agenda includes suggestions specific to issues in Montgomery County and the state that citizens would like to have addressed.

Montgomery County is making a second request for residents to submit legislative items for consideration to gather as much input as possible.
 
Please submit the agenda items to Michelle Newell via email at manewell@mcgtn.net or by mail to 1 Millennium Plaza, Clarksville, TN 37040, by August 4th, 2022.
 
The Committee will review the suggested topics and formulate the agenda that will be presented to the Clarksville, Montgomery County state delegation in October 2022.
 
To see the 2022 Legislative Agenda visit https://bit.ly/3H8DG1c.

Previous articleAPSU first Tennessee university to offer in-state tuition to all military-affiliated students, including family members
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online