Manna Café Ministries to hold Mobile Pantry on Saturday, July 23rd

Clarksville, TN – Manna Café Ministries will conduct a Mobile Pantry food giveaway this Saturday, July 23rd, 2022.

The Mobile Pantry will be held at 1955 Madison Street, the old Theater parking lot.

The event will begin at 10:00am.

Anyone in the community needing assistance with groceries is welcome, we have plenty to give out! One food box per household with a valid photo ID is required.



Clients do not need to be from Montgomery County.



Volunteers needed! If interested in volunteering, please register on our website: www.MannaCafeMinistries.com/volunteer



Thank you!

About Manna Café Ministries

Manna Café Ministries is a faith-based organization devoted to meeting the needs of homeless and low-income families in Montgomery County. Each year, Manna Café provides food boxes and hot meals to 20,000 local residents.