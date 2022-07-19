Roxy Regional Theatre presents inspiring musical “The Color Purple”, August 5th-20th

Clarksville, TN – The inspiring musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “The Color Purple” will make a joyful noise at the Roxy Regional Theatre, beginning Friday, August 5th, 2022 at 8:00pm.

With a Grammy Award-winning score featuring jazz, ragtime, gospel, African music, and blues, “The Color Purple” is an unforgettable story of hope, a testament to the healing power of love, and a celebration of life.

Austin Peay State University professors Deonté Warren, assistant professor of Musical Theatre and Voice, and Eboné Amos, visiting assistant professor of Dance and African American Studies, are directing and choreographing the production.



An active performer in addition to his work as an educator, Deonté has appeared in numerous productions around the country, including Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway from 2017 to 2020 and in national tours of Sister Act and Dreamgirls. In 2019, Deonté showcased his vocal talents with the release of his debut album, Love, Essential (Live in New York).



As an educator and choreographer, Eboné aims to present work that fosters the cultural advancement and empowerment of the African American community. Earlier this season at the Roxy Regional Theatre, Eboné starred as Harriet Tubman in Freedom Train, in addition to performing in All Shook Up and Ain’t Misbehavin’.



Based on Alice Walker’s 1982 novel of the same name and the popular 1985 Steven Spielberg film, “The Color Purple” spans 35 years in the life of Celie, a teenage African American girl living in Georgia who is given by her abusive stepfather to an even more abusive husband.



Though Celie spends most of her days as a servant in her own household, cut off by her husband from those she loves, she tries to remain hopeful that she will ultimately be reunited with her sister Nettie and her children by way of her stepfather Adam and Olivia.



Over the years, Celie, increasingly jaded by her lot, finds ways to cope with life — a potential lover in the fabulous Shug Avery, a friend in her stepson’s wife Sofia, and a love of making stretchable pants that turns into a booming business. Through her string of unfortunate events, though, Celie learns that the most important thing is that she is a survivor, and that no matter what happens to her, she is still here.



Starring Olivia White as Celie, “The Color Purple” features Candace Haynes as Shug Avery, Jermaine Pearson as Mister, Laiya Parker as Sofia, Kenneth L. Waters, Jr. as Harpo, Sierra Davis as Nettie, and Ja’Naye Flanagan as Squeak, along with Derek Alexander, Eboné Amos, Kyle Javon Blocker, La’Nanda Chance, Jaylan Downes, J.P. Little, Sabrina Reed, David Ridley, April Sledge, Ulric Alfred Taylor and Alexandra West. Tyler Saunders provides music direction.

Health and Safety Precautions

Performances run from August 5th through August 20th on Thursdays at 7:00pm, Fridays at 8:00pm, and Saturdays at 2:00pm and 8:00pm. In keeping with the theatre's pay-what-you-can opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 7:30pm on Friday, August 5th, for a $5.00 minimum donation. Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (10 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain). Military and APSU students can receive two tickets for the price of one to Thursday performances during the run, while CitySaver coupon holders can receive two tickets for the price of one to Friday performances.

Facial coverings masking the nose and mouth are REQUIRED inside the Roxy Regional Theatre (except when actively eating or drinking) for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

