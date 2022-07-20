APSU Men’s Basketball Earns NABC Team Academic Excellence Award

Kansas City, MO – Four members of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team were honored on the 2021-22 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Honors Court, with the program also receiving NABC Team Academic Excellence honors.

Alec Woodard, Carlos Paez, Codey Bates, and DJ Peavy represented the Governors on the NABC Honors Court for the first time in each of their respective careers. It also was the first time the Governors received the Team Academic Excellence honor since 2018.

“We are extremely proud of all our student-athletes who earned NABC Honors Court,” said head men’s basketball coach Nate James. “Austin Peay men’s basketball strives to excel on and off the court which truly epitomizes the Total Gov Concept. Congratulations to this special group of young men.”



The NABC recognizes student-from the Division I, II, III, and NAIA Division I levels. To be named to the Honors Court, a student-athlete must be in their junior, senior, or graduate years academically and hold a 3.2-or-higher cumulative grade-point average at the conclusion of the academic year.



The NABC Team Academic Excellence Awards recognize men’s basketball programs that completed the 2021 academic year with a team GPA of 3.0 or higher.



“Academic success is a core value of the NABC and a priority shared by men’s basketball programs across the country,” said NABC Executive Director Craig Robinson. “Excellence in the classroom requires hard work and dedication, and the NABC considers it a privilege to honor these deserving student-athletes and the coaches and staff who support them.”