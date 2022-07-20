Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office recovers Stolen Food Truck Trailers, Camper

Montgomery County, TN – On Sunday, July 17th, 2022 the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) was alerted to a stolen food truck trailer in the area of Chapel Hill Road in Montgomery County, Tennessee.
The alert came into our E-911 Dispatch Center by the trailer’s owner who had an active global positioning satellite (GPS) tracker hidden inside the trailer.
Patrol Deputies armed with GPS coordinates were able to observe a trailer behind the address of 3686 Chapel Hill Road.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information related to suspicious activity at 3686 Chapel Hill Road are urged to contact Investigator Inman at 931.648.0611 or 911.