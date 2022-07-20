Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office recovers Stolen Food Truck Trailers, Camper

Montgomery County, TN – On Sunday, July 17th, 2022 the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) was alerted to a stolen food truck trailer in the area of Chapel Hill Road in Montgomery County, Tennessee.

The alert came into our E-911 Dispatch Center by the trailer’s owner who had an active global positioning satellite (GPS) tracker hidden inside the trailer.

Patrol Deputies armed with GPS coordinates were able to observe a trailer behind the address of 3686 Chapel Hill Road.

Further investigation confirmed that indeed the stolen trailer was nestled behind the property alongside a second stolen food truck trailer; both were in various stages of disassembly. Deputies recovered two food truck trailers and a mobile home.



This is an ongoing investigation.



Anyone with information related to suspicious activity at 3686 Chapel Hill Road are urged to contact Investigator Inman at 931.648.0611 or 911.