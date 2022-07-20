President Joe Biden’s Forever Pandemic Is About One Thing – Control

Written by Marsha Blackburn

U.S. Senator

Washington, D.C. – The Joe Biden administration gave our servicemembers an ultimatum – get vaccinated or you will be fired. The White House insists that this latest mandate is about following the science, but their record on the issue betrays their true agenda.

Joe Biden and the Democrats are doing all they can to use the pandemic to seize control over the way Americans live their lives.

Nationwide, approximately 13 percent of Army National Guard troops remain unvaccinated. That means the Biden administration’s COVID vaccine mandate could cut 60,000 Guard members and Reservists from benefits, pay, and service. Furthermore, reporting by the New York Post revealed that of the 3,000 Guard members and Reservists who requested a religious exemption, none have been granted one.