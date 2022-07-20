TWRA reports CWD-Positive Deer Confirmed in Dyer County

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) reports that chronic wasting disease (CWD) has been detected in a 4 ½-year-old white-tailed deer buck in Dyer County according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

This makes Dyer County positive and due to the proximity within 10 miles, Obion County and Lake County become high-risk counties for CWD.

The positive deer was harvested north of Dyersburg last November. A taxidermist submitted the sample to TWRA staff recently and the agency just received the results.

The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission automatically institutes deer carcass transportation and wildlife feeding restrictions in all positive and high-risk counties to best manage CWD in the state. These restrictions are now in effect for the three counties. There are no changes to hunting regulations at this time.



Supplemental feeding of wildlife is banned in high-risk and positive counties, therefore placement of grains, salt products, and other consumable products for wildlife is prohibited. The ban does not apply to feed placed within 100 feet of a residence, feed placed in a manner not accessible to deer, or feed and minerals as the result of normal agricultural practices. Food plots are still legal in affected counties.



For more information on rules and regulations visit CWDinTN.com.