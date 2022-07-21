Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf has Three Players earn GCAA All-American Scholar honors

Norman, OK – A trio of Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf student-athletes was among the 440 golfers from 157 schools named 2021-22 Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars for NCAA Division I, the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) announced Thursday.

Austin Peay State University graduate Chase Korte made his second appearance on the GCAA’s All-America Scholar list after being named to the 2020-21 squad. Seniors Adam Van Raden and Micah Knisley both earned their first-ever All-American Scholar honors.

“I am proud of the dedication and the balance of gold and academics our players have,” said head men’s golf coach Robbie Wilson. “Also credit to Katie Ethridge and the great job her department does for our student-athletes!”



To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar nomination, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior both academically and athletically in NCAA Division I, II, III, and NAIA, or receiving their Associate’s Degree and in their last year of athletic eligibility in the NJCAA.



In addition, they must participate in 50 percent of their team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke average under 76.0 in NCAA Division I, under 78.0 in NCAA Division II, under 79.0 in NCAA Division III, under 78.0 in NAIA, and under 77.0 in NJCAA, and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2. A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at his college or university.



