91.5 F
Clarksville
Thursday, July 21, 2022
HomeNewsTBI Releases 2021 ‘Crime In Tennessee’ Publication
News

TBI Releases 2021 ‘Crime In Tennessee’ Publication

News Staff
By News Staff

Tennessee Bureau of InvestigationNashville, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) released its 2021 ‘Crime in Tennessee’ publication, which details the volume and nature of crime, as reported by the state’s law enforcement agencies.

The report compiles data submitted to TBI through the Tennessee Incident-Based Reporting System (TIBRS).

Among the report’s findings:

  • A total of 502,706 Group A (typically the most serious) offenses were reported in 2021, decreasing 1.38% from 2020.
  • 132,253 Group A arrests were made in 2021, of which 7.65% were juveniles.
  • The crime rate per 100,000 for Group A offenses was 7,207.
  • There was a total of 18,757 DUI arrests in 2021, an increase of 3.03% from 2020.

“The TIBRS program continues to serve as a model for the nation and remains successful because of the continued cooperation by Tennessee’s law enforcement community,” said TBI Director David Rausch. “TBI remains committed to this effort and will continue to provide the training and technical assistance necessary to collect the most accurate and comprehensive crime statistics for Tennessee and its citizens.”

The full report is now available on TBI’s website.

Previous articleTennessee National Guard aircrew rescues hiker at Great Smoky Mountain National Park
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online