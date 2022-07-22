Altra Federal Credit Union to be part of “World’s Greatest!” series

Boynton Beach, FL – How2Media, the producers of the television show “World’s Greatest!”, announced today that they have recently selected Altra Federal Credit Union to be a part of the popular television series.

In recent years, credit unions have become more and more popular as people transition away from for-profit banks and toward more customer and member-oriented institutions.

When it comes to credit unions, few can top the story of Altra Federal Credit Union. With a history dating back to 1931, Altra Federal Credit Union has continued to grow and innovate, serving its members with the same passion that they’ve had since their earliest days.



“We think their story will be meaningful as well as educational to our viewers” said Kyle Freeman, Executive Producer of the show.



As part of the show, How2Media sent a film crew to spend time at the company’s facilities in Onalaska, Wisconsin, their headquarters, to find out what the story behind the story is with this great and growing organization, and to show the “World’s Greatest!” viewers why Altra Federal Credit Union was selected as the best in their category and therefore featured on the show.



“World’s Greatest!” is a thirty-minute show dedicated to highlighting the world’s greatest companies, products, places, and people. Each show is a fast-paced tour around the world featuring behind-the-scenes footage, informative interviews, and exciting visuals.



We are very honored to be featured on “World’s Greatest!”, stated Steve Koenen, President, and CEO of Altra. “Every day we work very hard to help our employees, members, and communities we serve to live their best lives.”



Altra will be featured on the show airing on July 30th and August 6th on the Bloomberg TV channel. Check local listings for times.



How2Media is a 21st Century television production company. Their award-winning programming can be seen on national cable channels and local network affiliates across the country. For more information on How2Media and their show lineup, please visit how2mediaproductions.com

About Altra Federal Credit Union

Altra Federal Credit Union has made members a fundamental part of its vision since 1931. Over the years, that focus has seen the credit union grow into a leading financial institution with over $2.3 billion in assets and more than 132,000 members worldwide.



Both not-for-profit and member-owned, Altra’s mission is to create member loyalty by providing products, services, and guidance that enable our members, staff, and communities to prosper. In addition to banking services conveniently available through online, chat, mobile, or phone options, Altra offers a full range of financial services, from personal and business to lending and investments.

To learn more visit www.altra.org