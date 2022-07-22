98 F
Friday, July 22, 2022
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis signs Sota Minami for 2022-23 campaign

Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis brings on Sota Minami. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head men’s tennis coach Ross Brown has added Sota Minami to the Governors’ roster for the 2022-23 season.

Minami was a two-time high school tournament champion at Aioi Gakuin High School under head coach Kimito Arai.

Minami reached a career-high International Tennis Federation ranking of 1153 in May 2019.
 
“We are excited to have Sota join our team,” said Brown. “We believe he is an excellent fit for our program and will compete at a high level immediately both in the classroom and on the court.”
 
Minami will make his collegiate debut in the fall during Austin Peay State University’s inaugural season as a member of the ASUN Conference. 

