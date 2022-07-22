98 F
Clarksville
Friday, July 22, 2022
News

Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces planned Kraft Street lane closure for water service line maintenance

Traffic congestion and delays

By News Staff
Lane Closure

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water service line maintenance on Kraft Street at 8:00am on Monday, July 25th, 2022, and will close approximately 200 feet of the westbound lane between Gill Street and Rockwood Heights during the work.

Westbound traffic will be shifted to the center lane during the work causing traffic congestion and delays. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to workers and their equipment when approaching the work zone or to choose an alternate travel route when possible.

The water service line maintenance is anticipated to be finished and the lane reopened by approximately 3:30pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

