Nashville Sounds pull away from Louisville Bats for 12-6 win

Louisville, KY – Picking up where they left off before the all-star break, the Nashville Sounds blasted their way past the Louisville Bats for a 12-6 triumph at Louisville Slugger Field on Friday night.

Trailing by three runs entering the seventh inning, Pablo Reyes evened the contest up at 6-6 with a three-run blast to the right center field gap. After an Abraham Almonte single, Jon Singleton crushed his second go-ahead homer of the night, giving the Sounds an 8-6 advantage that they would not relinquish.

Singleton got things started early for the Sounds in the first inning. With Almonte on after a walk, Singleton turned on a pitch and deposited it to souvenir city over the right field fence. However, this lead would be erased after the Bats chipped away, eventually reaching six runs through six innings.



After retaking the lead, the Sounds bullpen shutdown the Bats figuratively and literally. Hobie Harris (H, 7) had a 1-2-3 inning in the seventh, then Peter Strzelecki (H, 2) retired the side in the eighth. Matt Hardy pitched a scoreless ninth to secure the win.



Jakson Reetz joined in on the home run action. Hitting his first four-bagger as a Sound, Reetz hit an opposite-field solo homer to make it 10-6 in the ninth inning. Almonte added on a few batters later with a two-run double to close the scoring.



Almonte led the Sounds with four hits on the night, finishing 4-for-5 with two runs, two RBI and a walk. Reyes totaled three hits and three RBI. All nine Sounds in the lineup reached base in the contest.



Dylan File (4-5, 4.65) will get the start in tomorrow’s game for the Sounds. Right-hander Justin Dunn (0-2, 5.93) will make a rehab start for the Bats. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05pm CDT at Louisville Slugger Field.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds hit four home runs in a game for the fifth time this season and the first time in back-to-back games.

Nashville got home runs from Jon Singleton (15, 16), Pablo Reyes (9), and Jakson Reetz (1) today.

Jon Singleton (2-for-4, 3 R, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 2 BB) had his first multi-homer game since May 23, 2016 (w/ Triple-A Fresno vs. Oklahoma City) and his first five-RBI game since May 13, 2017 (w/ Double-A Corpus Christi vs. Midland).

Abraham Almonte (4-for-5, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB) had his first four-hit game since August 8, 2015 (w/ Cleveland vs. Minnesota).

Pablo Reyes (3-for-5, 3 R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, BB) is batting .356 (16-for-45) with 7 runs, 4 doubles, a triple, 2 home runs, and 8 RBI in 12 July games.

The Sounds are outscoring opponents 14-0 over the final three innings in their past two games.

