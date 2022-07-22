Nashville Sounds pull away from Louisville Bats for 12-6 win

Louisville, KY – Picking up where they left off before the all-star break, the Nashville Sounds blasted their way past the Louisville Bats for a 12-6 triumph at Louisville Slugger Field on Friday night.
Trailing by three runs entering the seventh inning, Pablo Reyes evened the contest up at 6-6 with a three-run blast to the right center field gap. After an Abraham Almonte single, Jon Singleton crushed his second go-ahead homer of the night, giving the Sounds an 8-6 advantage that they would not relinquish.
After retaking the lead, the Sounds bullpen shutdown the Bats figuratively and literally. Hobie Harris (H, 7) had a 1-2-3 inning in the seventh, then Peter Strzelecki (H, 2) retired the side in the eighth. Matt Hardy pitched a scoreless ninth to secure the win.
Jakson Reetz joined in on the home run action. Hitting his first four-bagger as a Sound, Reetz hit an opposite-field solo homer to make it 10-6 in the ninth inning. Almonte added on a few batters later with a two-run double to close the scoring.
Almonte led the Sounds with four hits on the night, finishing 4-for-5 with two runs, two RBI and a walk. Reyes totaled three hits and three RBI. All nine Sounds in the lineup reached base in the contest.
Dylan File (4-5, 4.65) will get the start in tomorrow’s game for the Sounds. Right-hander Justin Dunn (0-2, 5.93) will make a rehab start for the Bats. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05pm CDT at Louisville Slugger Field.
Post-Game Notes
- The Sounds hit four home runs in a game for the fifth time this season and the first time in back-to-back games.
- Nashville got home runs from Jon Singleton (15, 16), Pablo Reyes (9), and Jakson Reetz (1) today.
- Jon Singleton (2-for-4, 3 R, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 2 BB) had his first multi-homer game since May 23, 2016 (w/ Triple-A Fresno vs. Oklahoma City) and his first five-RBI game since May 13, 2017 (w/ Double-A Corpus Christi vs. Midland).
- Abraham Almonte (4-for-5, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB) had his first four-hit game since August 8, 2015 (w/ Cleveland vs. Minnesota).
- Pablo Reyes (3-for-5, 3 R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, BB) is batting .356 (16-for-45) with 7 runs, 4 doubles, a triple, 2 home runs, and 8 RBI in 12 July games.
- The Sounds are outscoring opponents 14-0 over the final three innings in their past two games.
