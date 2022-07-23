Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department seeks Volunteers for River Clean-Up

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department and local outfitter Float Ya Boat, invite paddlers to join them for a river clean-up on August 4th, 2022, beginning at 9:30am.

The scope of the cleanup will be the section of the West Fork of the Red River between Robert Clark Park and Billy Dunlop Park.

Recreational use of the West Fork between Robert Clark Park and Billy Dunlop Park has gained in popularity each year. Litter from those using the waterway, as well as, litter that washes into the river from land after a rain event impacts the ecosystem of this river and the Cumberland River Watershed it feeds.

The purpose of the organized clean-up is to protect and keep the West Fork beautiful and enjoyable for all those who spend time recreating along this scenic waterway.



This is a beginner-friendly event. Paddling experience is recommended but not required. Swimming experience is highly encouraged. Life jackets are provided to all participants and are required to be worn. While the West Fork of the Red River is calm in places, there are areas of swift water. The float will take approximately 3-4 hours, depending on the amount of litter.



Float Ya Boat will be providing floats and kayaks to pre-registered participants, free of charge, while supplies last. Registration is available at ClarksvilleParksRec.com. Registered participants will park their vehicle at Billy Dunlop Park where Float Ya Boat will transport them to Robert Clark Park every 25 minutes.



Volunteers should dress appropriately for the weather and in clothes they can get wet and dirty. Water-appropriate shoes or an old pair of sneakers that can get wet or dirty are strongly encouraged. Flip-flops are prohibited. Each participant will be supplied a life jacket, personal protective equipment, and clean-up supplies. At the conclusion of each trip, trash recovered will be sorted for recycling and disposed of appropriately.

Billy Dunlop and Robert Clark Park river access points will be closed to the public during the event and only registered participants of the clean-up will be permitted access to the parks.

