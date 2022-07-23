Nashville Sounds host Charlotte Knights for Six Game Series starting Tuesday

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club returns home to First Horizon Park on Tuesday, July 26th to face the Charlotte Knights, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

The six-game series between the two teams represents the final time the Knights visit First Horizon Park in 2022.

Listed below are the promotions for the homestand.

Tuesday, July 26th

Nashville Sounds vs. Charlotte Knights

7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday – Bring your favorite four-legged friend to First Horizon Park. Tickets start at $30.00 ($25.00 for humans; $5.00 for dog). Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit Wags and Walks Nashville. Limit of one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way.



The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

Wednesday, July 27th

Nashville Sounds vs. Charlotte Knights

7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

Nashville Sounds Slide Sandals Giveaway presented by DEX Imaging (first 1,000 fans).

Kroger Wednesday – Fans can purchase four (4) Select Section tickets, four (4) hot dogs (4), and four (4) Pepsi fountain sodas for just $44.00. Kroger Wednesday tickets must be purchased at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office by showing proof of the Kroger mobile app.

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi – Fans can win select prizes throughout the night and earn the opportunity to run the bases postgame with a Sounds win.

Thursday, July 28th

Nashville Sounds vs. Charlotte Knights

7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser – the Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team’s original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Friday, July 29th

Nashville Sounds vs. Charlotte Knights

7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

Tim Dillard Bobblehead Giveaway presented by First Horizon (first 2,000 fans).

In a pregame ceremony beginning at 6:40pm, the Sounds will retire longtime fan favorite Tim Dillard’s number 17. Dillard is the franchise all-time leader in wins (48), strikeouts (437), innings pitched (710.0) and games (242).



Postgame fireworks show presented by FOX 17 News.



TN Sales Tax Holiday – All apparel and hats will be tax-free along with select novelty items.

Saturday, July 30th

Nashville Sounds vs. Charlotte Knights

7:05pm | Gates open at 5:45pm

Hit City Saturday with pregame music under the guitar scoreboard from 5:45pm-6:15pm.

Stand Up To Cancer Night – Join the Sounds and Country Artists/SU2C Ambassadors Jillian Cardarelli, Lindsay James and more in raising funds for cancer research. All fans are invited to fill out a SU2C placard to honor those who have battled cancer or are currently battling the disease. Cardarelli will perform as part of Hit City Saturday under the Guitar Scoreboard from 5:45om-6:15pm and James will lead fans in “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” in the seventh inning.

A moment of silence will be held in the middle of the second inning to honor those named on placards and all who are in the fight. Additionally, fans can purchase tickets throughout the game to destroy the Smash Car located next to Hit City Hall (one hit for $5.00, three hits for $10.00 and three hits plus a Sounds replica jersey for $20.00). 100% of the funds raised will benefit Stand Up To Cancer. Fans will have other numerous opportunities to donate when buying tickets or at the ballpark.

TN Sales Tax Holiday – All apparel and hats will be tax free along with select novelty items.

Sunday, July 31st

Nashville Sounds vs. Charlotte Knights

6:05pm | Gates open at 5:00pm

Pregame autographs by select Sounds players from 5:10pm–5:30pm on the concourse near section 108.

Faith and Family Night: In partnership with 94 FM The Fish, fans can enjoy pregame music by Bridge Worship under the guitar scoreboard from 4:45-5:15. Discounted tickets are available at www.milb.com/nashville/tickets/faith.

TN Sales Tax Holiday – All apparel and hats will be tax-free along with select novelty items.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by First Horizon.

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Horizon Park. The offer is valid for four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55+ and government-issued military I.D. required at the Ticket Office or online with “.mil” e-mail address). The senior discount is available for Sunday-Wednesday games only. Subject to availability; no phone orders.

