Democratic Candidate for Governor JB Smiley Jr. receives Endorsements from all across Tennessee

Memphis, TN — Councilman JB Smiley, Jr., Democratic candidate for Governor of Tennessee earned the endorsement of elected officials including but not limited to, Commissioner Dr. Dasha Lundy of Knoxville, TN, Councilman Ernest Brooks of Jackson, TN, Democratic Nominee for District Attorney, Steve Mulroy, Councilwoman Raquetta Dotley of Chattanooga, TN and many others throughout the state.

“I support Gubernatorial Democratic Candidate Councilman JB Smiley Jr. because his focus is on all Tennesseans, both rural and urban. He understands the urgent need to create inclusive communities whereALLTennesseans can thrive.” said Councilwoman Raquetta Dotley, Chattanooga District 7.

[320let]As of now, Councilman Smiley has earned the most endorsements statewide than any other candidate in the gubernatorial race. “I will continue to fight for change for all who call Tennessee home. This means fighting for our teachers, reproductive rights, the LGBTQIA+ community, healthcare, and gun control. I am the change Tennessee needs and who will beat Bill Lee!” says Councilman JB Smiley Jr.



A native Memphian, JB Smiley Jr. is an attorney and a member of the Memphis City Council. As a council member, JB is Chair of the Public Works, Transportation, and General Services Committee and the council liaison for the Urban Art Commission.



On the City Council, JB has delivered for his community, implementing the Memphis Academy of Civic Engagement, the Memphis Police Department Transparency Portal, and amending the Eviction Set Out Ordinance. Learn more about the campaign by visiting www.votejbsmiley.com