Louisville Bats roll past Nashville Sounds 9-5

Louisville, KY – The Nashville Sounds were outslugged by the Louisville Bats 9-5 in the rubber match on Sunday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field.

The Bats hit a couple of home runs in the fourth to pull ahead 5-1. After a Keston Hiura three-run blast got the Sounds within a run in the fifth, Louisville’s Ronnie Dawson hit a grand slam off Zack Brown to give the Bats a sturdy 9-4 lead after five.

For the third time in the series, the Sounds scored first with a run in the opening frame. Jon Singleton singled home Garrett Whitley for the first run. Louisville answered with a leadoff homer to knot things up in the first. Singleton would add a solo shot in the seventh inning for Nashville’s second home run of the afternoon.

Freddy Peralta made his first appearance for the Sounds on his rehab assignment. The righty pitched two innings and settled in after giving up a home run, striking out three. Luis Perdomo excelled in his rehab outing, striking out the side in the third.



The bullpen arms of Matt Hardy, Trevor Kelley and Luis Contreras did their part in keeping a comeback in the cards. Hardy worked a quiet sixth, Kelley pitched a 1-2-3 seventh and Contreras struck out a couple in a scoreless eighth.



Hiura and Singleton had multi-hit games for the Sounds to lead the offense. Brice Turang (1-for-2, R, 3 BB, SB) reached base four times, while Whitley (0-for-2, 3 BB) scored a couple of runs for the Sounds.



The first-place Sounds return to Nashville to start a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights on Tuesday. Left-hander Ethan Small (6-4, 3.34) is scheduled to start for the Sounds. Charlotte’s starter is to be determined. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. CDT from First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Freddy Peralta (2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 HR, 1 BB, 3 K) threw 33 pitches and 22 strikes in his first rehab start for the Sounds.

Luis Perdomo (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 K) struck out the side in his third outing of this rehab stint.

With three steals today, the Sounds have stolen 5,000 bases in franchise history (dating back to 1978).

Keston Hiura (2-for-5, R, HR, 3 RBI) is 11-for-29 with 5 runs, 4 home runs and 13 RBI in seven Triple-A games this season.

Brice Turang has reached base safely in 12 consecutive games. He is batting .333 (15-for-45) with 11 runs, 4 doubles, a triple, 2 home runs and 8 RBI in that span.

Jon Singleton finished the series at Louisville going 6-for-13 (.462 ) with a double, 3 home runs and 8 RBI.