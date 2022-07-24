Marsha Blackburn Report: Sky-High Prices Are Part Of President Joe Biden’s Plan

Washington, D.C. – One year ago this week President Joe Biden said inflation would be “temporary,” but since then, inflation has risen by 9.1%.
The pain at the pump and at the supermarket is part of Biden’s radical “green” agenda that punishes American producers and props up foreign powers.
Weekly Rundown
Joe Biden schemed with his allies on Capitol Hill to force a $1.9 trillion spending package through Congress to fund scores of pet projects. As a result, energy costs are through the roof, inflation is at a 41-year high, and gas is up 59.9%. Tennesseans have had enough. The key to lowering inflation is to stop this reckless spending.
I was in Rhea, Bledsoe, Sequatchie, Hamilton, and Marion counties last Friday, and the number one concern I heard about was inflation. The rising costs of fertilizer prices and supply chain issues have farmers panicking about how they’ll get their crops in the ground.
Marsha’s Roundup
ICYMI
- I supported lifesaving legislation to make it easier to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at their updated number.
- Thank you to the Nashville Songwriters Association for stopping by to give Tennessee Tuesday attendees a special performance!
- Joe Biden’s agenda prioritizes radical “green” policies at the expense of much-needed construction on American roads and bridges. I am taking a stand against big bureaucracy on behalf of thousands of American workers.
- Is there something you want to see in the Blackburn Report? Email my office to share!