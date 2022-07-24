84.2 F
Clarksville
Sunday, July 24, 2022
HomePoliticsMarsha Blackburn Report: Sky-High Prices Are Part Of President Joe Biden’s Plan
Politics

Marsha Blackburn Report: Sky-High Prices Are Part Of President Joe Biden’s Plan

News Staff
By News Staff
Senator Marsha Blackburn.
Senator Marsha Blackburn.

U.S. SenateWashington, D.C. – One year ago this week President Joe Biden said inflation would be “temporary,” but since then, inflation has risen by 9.1%.

The pain at the pump and at the supermarket is part of Biden’s radical “green” agenda that punishes American producers and props up foreign powers.

Weekly Rundown

Joe Biden schemed with his allies on Capitol Hill to force a $1.9 trillion spending package through Congress to fund scores of pet projects. As a result, energy costs are through the roof, inflation is at a 41-year high, and gas is up 59.9%. Tennesseans have had enough. The key to lowering inflation is to stop this reckless spending.

It is unthinkable that the Joe Biden administration has enabled the Chinese Communist Party to rake in cash from American taxpayers. Rather than letting Joe Biden award grants or sign federal contracts that undermine the United States, I am cosponsoring legislation to cut off our adversaries. The White House needs to stop aiding and abetting the New Axis of Evil and start putting America first.
 
I was in Rhea, Bledsoe, Sequatchie, Hamilton, and Marion counties last Friday, and the number one concern I heard about was inflation. The rising costs of fertilizer prices and supply chain issues have farmers panicking about how they’ll get their crops in the ground.

Marsha’s Roundup

 


 


ICYMI

  • I supported lifesaving legislation to make it easier to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at their updated number. 
  • Thank you to the Nashville Songwriters Association for stopping by to give Tennessee Tuesday attendees a special performance! 
  • Joe Biden’s agenda prioritizes radical “green” policies at the expense of much-needed construction on American roads and bridges. I am taking a stand against big bureaucracy on behalf of thousands of American workers. 
  • Is there something you want to see in the Blackburn Report? Email my office to share! 
Previous articleBlood Assurance to award several Donors with Music City Grand Prix Tickets
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online