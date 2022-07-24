Marsha Blackburn Report: Sky-High Prices Are Part Of President Joe Biden’s Plan

Washington, D.C. – One year ago this week President Joe Biden said inflation would be “temporary,” but since then, inflation has risen by 9.1%.

The pain at the pump and at the supermarket is part of Biden’s radical “green” agenda that punishes American producers and props up foreign powers.

Weekly Rundown

Joe Biden schemed with his allies on Capitol Hill to force a $1.9 trillion spending package through Congress to fund scores of pet projects. As a result, energy costs are through the roof, inflation is at a 41-year high, and gas is up 59.9%. Tennesseans have had enough. The key to lowering inflation is to stop this reckless spending.

It is unthinkable that the Joe Biden administration has enabled the Chinese Communist Party to rake in cash from American taxpayers. Rather than letting Joe Biden award grants or sign federal contracts that undermine the United States, I am cosponsoring legislation to cut off our adversaries. The White House needs to stop aiding and abetting the New Axis of Evil and start putting America first.



I was in Rhea, Bledsoe, Sequatchie, Hamilton, and Marion counties last Friday, and the number one concern I heard about was inflation. The rising costs of fertilizer prices and supply chain issues have farmers panicking about how they’ll get their crops in the ground.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI