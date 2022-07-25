Central Civitan Club to hold Lone Oak Picnic Saturday, July 30th

Cunningham, TN – The Lone Oak Picnic will be held on Saturday, July 30th, 2022 from 10:00am to 2:00pm. It will take place on the grounds surrounding Central Civitan Club’s building at 275 Highway 13 in Cunningham, TN. Free parking will be off of Alonzo Place.

This event is free and open to the public. The Picnic will include musical entertainment, inflatables for the children to enjoy inflatables and face painting. A car cruise-in and silent auction will also be held.

Foods for sale will include Lone Oak Picnic’s renowned pork and chicken barbecue. There is nothing like fresh bbq taken right from the pit to your plate. Ice cream, chips, hot dogs, and beverages are also on the menu.



Public office-holders and candidates for office are welcome to speak to those in attendance. Speakers should sign in with the master of ceremonies before 11:00am.



The Lone Oak Picnic is put on by the Central Civitan Club and sponsored by numerous local businesses and individuals.

For more about the Lone Oak Picnic, email president@centralcivitan.net or call 931.206.0745. Find details of the Picnic and information about Central Civitan Club at www.facebook.com/CentralCivitan

About the Lone Oak Picnic

The Central Civitan Club has sponsored the Lone Oak Picnic since 1975. Lone Oak is a tradition for candidates in Montgomery County. All the money raised is used in the communities south of the Cumberland River through several projects sponsored by the Central Civitan Club.

The Central Civitan Club, for example, supports the local Boy and Girl Scout troops. The club provides financial assistance to victims of house fires in the community. It supports educational and extracurricular activities of the students, teachers, and staff of both Montgomery Central High School and Cumberland Heights Elementary School.

It also supports the Buddy Ball Special Needs Athletic League as well as the #BeMoreLikeWade 5K Scholarship Run/Walk/Crawl. These are just a few of the activities the Club Supports.

They also fund scholarships for and support many educational and extra-curricular activities of the students, teachers, and staff at Montgomery Central High School, Montgomery Central Middle School, and Montgomery Central Elementary School as well as Cumberland Heights Elementary School.