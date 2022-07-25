Clarksville Police Department called to Wreck with Injuries on Rossview Road at Keysburg Road

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a wreck with injuries that occurred at approximately 4:58am on Rossview Road at Keysburg Road.

One vehicle was in the ditch and Rossview Road was completely shut down at the time. The injuries appear to be non-life threatening and first responders worked to clear the scene and open the roadway.

CPD asked motorists to avoid the area and find a different route until the scene can be cleared. The roadway is back open.

There is no other information available for release at this time.