Clarksville Police Department invites public to First Responders Back to School Bash

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) announces a combined “First Responders Back to School Bash” set for Saturday, July 30th, 2022. The public is invited to attend.

It will take place at 225 Cunningham Lane (Park Lane Church of the Nazarene), from 9:00am until 3:00pm. and everyone is welcome.

This will be an opportunity for children to interact with first responders and see some of the equipment they use on a daily basis. Carseat checks will take place between the hours of 10:00am thru 2:00pm. to ensure your child’s seat is properly installed.

There is an array of activities to include:

Music

Free raffle of student backpacks filled with school supplies

Free school supplies

Free hotdogs and snacks

Free haircuts

Food Trucks will be at this event but will include a cost for their products.

Anyone wishing to donate backpacks or school supplies may drop them off at any of the designated locations:

211 Cunningham Lane (CPD District 1 precinct)

135 Commerce Street (CPD Headquarters)

120 Commerce Street (MCSO)

Any EMS Station

The point of contact for this event is Officer Jeffrey Derico, 931.614.5621, Officer Ariana Prather 931.614.5642, or Sergeant James Derico (MCSO) 931.320.4173.