Clarksville Police Department reports Wreck with Injuries on Trenton Road at I-24 Overpass

Clarksville, TN – Early this morning, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) was called to a wreck with injuries that occurred at approximately 4:44am on Trenton Road at the I-24 overpass.

One vehicle was on its side and both northbound lanes and one southbound lane were blocked. First responders worked to extricate the driver of the overturned vehicle and their status is unknown at this time.

CPD asked motorists to avoid the area and find a different route until the scene was cleared. Trendon Road is back open.

There is no other information available for release at this time.