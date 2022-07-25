91.7 F
Events

Clarksville Police Department’s National Night Out event set for August 2nd

Clarksville Police Department's National Night Out.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The public is invited to the Clarksville Police Department’s (CPD) National Night Out event being held on August 2nd, 2022, from 5:00pm – 8:00pm.

It will take place on the Austin Peay State University (APSU) campus, in the parking lot between the Dunn Center and Fortera Stadium.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. Different law enforcement and first responder agencies will be participating and have equipment on display including Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Life Flight.
 
This is a FREE event and open to the public! Activities include bounce houses, hamburgers, hotdogs, Kona Ice, haircuts, and many other giveaways.
 
Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center mobile clinic will be onsite and provide health and dental screenings and a limited number of well-child exams. The well-child exam requires an appointment, for more information contact Karen Villatoro 931.920.5010 or email at Karen.Villatoro@mwchc.org

