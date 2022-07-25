Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office requests Assistance Identifying Theft Suspect

Montgomery County, TN – Criminal Investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a theft suspect.

The suspect in the attached photographs was in possession of stolen credit cards from a string of vehicle burglaries in Liberty Park Subdivision, Montgomery County, TN on June 25th, 2022.

The photographs were secured when the suspect, pictured, used them at a Lowes and Wal-Mart on Dickerson Pike, Nashville, TN.



Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Albert Smith with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 931.648.0611 Ext. 13429 or Email: apsmith@mcgtn.net



You may also call Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers tips-line at 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.