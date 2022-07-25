76.2 F
Clarksville
Monday, July 25, 2022
HomeNewsMontgomery County Sheriff's Office requests Assistance Identifying Theft Suspect
News

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office requests Assistance Identifying Theft Suspect

News Staff
By News Staff
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify the person in this photo.
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify the person in this photo.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - MCSOMontgomery County, TN – Criminal Investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a theft suspect.

The suspect in the attached photographs was in possession of stolen credit cards from a string of vehicle burglaries in Liberty Park Subdivision, Montgomery County, TN on June 25th, 2022.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify the person in this photo.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify the person in this photo.

The photographs were secured when the suspect, pictured, used them at a Lowes and Wal-Mart on Dickerson Pike, Nashville, TN.
 
Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Albert Smith with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 931.648.0611 Ext. 13429 or Email: apsmith@mcgtn.net
 
You may also call Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers tips-line at 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

Previous articleStrong Thunderstorms expected for Montgomery County
Next articleNashville Ballet’s Black Lucy and The Bard to Premiere on Great Performances on PBS September 16th
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online