Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office requests Assistance Identifying Theft Suspect

Montgomery County, TN – Criminal Investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a theft suspect.
The suspect in the attached photographs was in possession of stolen credit cards from a string of vehicle burglaries in Liberty Park Subdivision, Montgomery County, TN on June 25th, 2022.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Albert Smith with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 931.648.0611 Ext. 13429 or Email:
You may also call Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers tips-line at 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.