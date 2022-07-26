A Look at the 2022 Tennessee Titans Training Camp

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Titans players and coaches assemble this week at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park for the start of training camp. The first full-squad practice of camp is scheduled for 9:30am CT on Wednesday, July 27th.

Executive vice president/general manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel lead the team as it looks to defend its second consecutive AFC South division title and return to the playoffs for the fourth straight season.

It would mark the second time in franchise history the team recorded a streak of four or more consecutive playoff appearances (1987–1993). The Titans are joined by the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, and Green Bay Packers as the only NFL clubs to clinch playoff berths in each of the last three campaigns.



An early-reporting group consisting of rookies, quarterbacks, and injured players arrived at camp on Saturday, July 23rd, with their teammates set to join them on Tuesday, July 26th, and practice for the first time the following day.



A five-day acclimation period mandated by the NFL and NFL Players Association’s collective bargaining agreement will be held at the start of training camp, which includes practices without full pads. On Monday, August 1st, the Titans will hold their first fully-padded practice of camp.



Renovations are nearing completion at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park, the team’s headquarters since it originally opened in 1999. The facility has been under construction since soon after Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk announced in November 2019 plans to reconfigure the existing 75,000-square-foot building and erect a brand-new, 60,000-square-foot addition.



Features include modernized offices and meeting spaces; a parking deck; updated weight room; new surfaces in the indoor practice bubble and on one of the outdoor fields; a television studio; and a new media workroom.



