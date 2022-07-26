APSU Baseball Season Ticket Presale Starts Now

Clarksville, TN – The start of the 2023 Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball season is 206 days away but fans can begin purchasing season tickets to catch the exciting first season under head coach Roland Fanning beginning Tuesday.

2023 Season Tickets

Austin Peay State University’s athletics department announced season-ticket pricing for the upcoming season. Bleacher seating is available for $100.00 and reserved chairback seating is $125.00.



For more information and to purchase season tickets visit LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or call the APSU Athletics Ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329). Fans are encouraged to reserve their season tickets with new ticket pricing to be announced on January 1st.

The K Club Returns

The K Club also is available as an add-on for select games for $10.00 per game or $100.00 for the entire season. The K Club is a premium indoor area with a patio overlooking Joe Maynard Field that includes beverages and snacks throughout the game.

ASUN Slate Announced

The APSU Govs’ first ASUN Conference slate was announced by the league office earlier in July. Austin Peay State University hosts North Florida (March 17th-19th), Bellarmine (March 31st-April 2nd), Queens (April 14th-16th), Florida Gulf Coast (April 28th-30th), and Lipscomb (May 12th-14th).

The Govs ASUN road schedule takes them to Liberty, defending ASUN champion Kennesaw State, Jacksonville, Central Arkansas, and North Alabama. The remainder of the Govs 2023 schedule will be announced at a later date.

ASUN Championship

The 2023 ASUN Baseball Championship will be hosted by Stetson and played May 23rd-27th, 2023 at Melching Field at Conrad Park in Deland, Florida.

