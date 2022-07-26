APSU Track and Field promotes Jerome Morgan to director of operations

Clarksville, TN – Entering his second year with the Austin Peay State University (APSU) track & field program, Jerome Morgan will move into the role of director of operations and throws coach, head coach Valerie Brown announced Monday.

“We are excited to have Jerome with us this year as the sole leader of our throws group,” said Brown. “He brings a lot of experience and over 10 years of being a successful coach in the sport of track & field while coaching multiple events. We are looking forward to a great year with him as a member of our staff.”

Morgan, who assisted with the Governors’ throwers a season ago, will be the primary throws coach while also assisting with the development of other student-athletes in different disciplines. In his new role as director of operations, Morgan will be involved in the day-to-day operations of the track and field program while also handling travel arrangements, scheduling team meals, assisting with meet management, and community service events.



“I am super excited to be a part of the Governors’ family and to learn from Coach Brown,” said Morgan. “I am looking forward to a very productive year as I plan to go above and beyond for our student-athletes.”



Morgan most recently spent three seasons (2018-21) as a volunteer assistant coach at Division II Cameron University where he was responsible for the Aggies’ sprints, jumps, and throws. Before his time in Lawton, Oklahoma, Morgan was a volunteer assistant at the junior college level, spending two seasons (2016-17) at Odessa College where he worked with the Wranglers’ middle-distance runners.



From 2017-20, Morgan worked as a Unit Readiness Coordinator for the United States Army at Fort Sill in Oklahoma.

Morgan began his coaching career as an assistant track and field coach at St. Andrews High School for Girls in Kingston, Jamaica, working specifically with jumpers and throwers. Prior to his coaching career, Morgan competed as a track athlete at G.C. Foster College in Spanish Town, Jamaica.



Morgan has earned a pair of degrees from the American Military University, receiving a bachelor’s in sport studies in 2020 and a master’s in sport and fitness administration and management in 2021. He is on track to earn a doctorate in health administration from Virginia University–Lynchburg in December. Morgan is also a Level 1 and Level 2 certified coach by the USA Track & Field Coaching Academy.