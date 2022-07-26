Clarksville Police Department reports Fatal Crash on Whitfield Road at Old Trenton Road

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a fatality crash that occurred at approximately 2:28pm. on Whitfield Road near Old Trenton Road.

The crash involved two vehicles and Whitfield Road is currently shut down between Abby Lou Drive and Old Trenton Road. There is one fatality and CPD will be withholding the victim’s name until it is confirmed the next of kin notifications are made.

CPD is asking the public to avoid the area until the scene can be cleared and the roadway is back open.



There is no other information available for release at this time.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact FACT Investigator Bergen, at 931.648.0656, ext. 5642.