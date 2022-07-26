Nashville Sounds defeat Charlotte Knights at First Horizon Park, 5-2

Nashville, TN – Tyler Herb tossed six strong innings and the Nashville Sounds got home runs from Mark Mathias and Brice Turang in a series-opening 5-2 win over the Charlotte Knights at First Horizon Park on Tuesday night.

Herb cruised for much of the night in his second win of the season, and fourth quality start. The right-hander got some early help from Weston Wilson when the right fielder threw out Mark Payton trying to score from second on a base hit by Lenyn Sosa in the third inning. The two runs Herb allowed came in the fifth on a two-run double by Payton.

The Charlotte lead didn’t last long as Mathias got the Sounds on the board with a solo blast to left field to trim the deficit to 2-1. In the sixth, Tyler White was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Mathias forced in the go-ahead run when he drew a bases-loaded walk.



With a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the seventh, Wilson sparked another Nashville rally with a single and his 10th stolen base of the year. On the very next pitch following the stolen base, Brice Turang drilled a two-run homer into The Band Box to give the Sounds a 5-2 lead.



Following Herb’s six-inning start, the bullpen trio of Hobie Harris, Justin Topa and Trevor Kelley shut down the Knights over the final three innings. Harris tossed a 1-2-3 seventh, Topa appeared in his first game on MLB rehab assignment with the Sounds and did the same thing in the eighth and Kelley worked around a two-out walk in the ninth to record his fourth save of the year.



Game two of the six-game series is scheduled for Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Caleb Boushley (9-2, 3.43) starts for the Sounds. The Knights have not announced a starter. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

Post-Game Notes

Mark Mathias (2-for-3, R, HR, 2 RBI, BB) collected his 15th multi-hit game of the season.

Brice Turang (2-for-4, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, SB) had his 27th multi-hit game of the year and extended his on-base streak to 13 games…he is batting .347 (17-for-49) with 12 runs, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs and 10 RBI in that span… Turang also stole his 21st base of the season, tied for 6th-most in the International League.

Tyler Herb (W, 6.0 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K) recorded his fourth quality start of the season and second with Nashville (also, 7/9 at Columbus).

Justin Topa (1.0 IP) worked a 1-2-3 eighth inning in his first Major League rehab appearance with Nashville.

Trevor Kelley (1.0 IP, 1 BB, 1 K) has a 0.43 ERA (21.0 IP/1 ER) in 20 games with Nashville.

